Kylie Jenner opens up about pressure behind her teen plastic surgeries

Kylie Jenner discussed the pressures behind her teen cosmetic procedures and post-pregnancy challenges in a candid interview.



In a recent cover story for British Vogue’s “Big Fashion Issue,” the 27-year-old makeup mogul opened up about her past cosmetic procedures which also included her her breast augmentation surgery,

The Kylie Cosmetics founder talked about the pressure she felt during her teen to make the right decision.

she said, “I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me

Kylie went on to say, "I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: ‘It’s OK, Kylie.'"

“Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18,'" she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie addressed the criticism she recieved on her body after she became a mom to daughter Stormi and son Aire.

After the birth of Stormi Kylie said that she “felt in shape and it was working out”

“And then I got pregnant and did it all over again. I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy,” Kylie said.

“Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress,” she told the outlet.