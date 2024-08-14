Kylie Jenner reveals battle with postpartum depression after childbirth

Kylie Jenner candidly shared her experience with postpartum depression.



The 27-year-old TV personality spoke about her motherhood experience in her early 20s in a recent interview with British Vogue for its September cover story.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that she experienced postpartum depression for about a year after the birth of her children.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire with her ex Travis Scott.

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again," Kylie told the outlet.

She went on to say, “And [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard."

Kylie further noted that the symptoms hit her harder after her second pregnancy.

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]," she said.

"On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name,’" The Kardashian star added.