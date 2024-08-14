Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord stays close to her former costars

Raegan Revord reveals that she is still the ‘annoying little’ Missy to her Young Sheldon castmates!



In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 16-year-old actress shared that even after her hit series' finale she remains up to date with her former castmates.

“I feel like Montana is kind of annoyed with me at this point because I'm asking to see him so much,” Revord said of her onscreen older brother, George.

“I'm also kind of using him to see [his daughter] Emma because I'm obsessed with her, and she's the cutest little thing ever," the actress said referring to Montana's daughter born in May.

Revord also noted that she is in touch with her on-screen parents and has recently visited Zoe Perry who played the role of her mother, Mary Cooper.

She also had a casual exchange of dialogue via text messaging with Lance Barber, who played the role of her father, George Cooper Sr.

“I haven't gotten to see him, but we text, he was sending me videos of him around Italy … It was very cool. But I miss him,” she noted, adding, “I think we're going to do a little pool party whenever he gets back, all of us. So I'm very excited.”

she further pointed out that she is "truly like the annoying little sister" to her on-screen family.

“I'm like, ‘Hey, guys, how you doing? Does anyone want to hang out?’...Normally, I’m calling Montana like five times a day. I'm like, ‘Hey, are you free? How about now? You free now?’ He loves me so much," Revord added.

It is pertinent to mention that Revoed portrayed the character of Melissa Cooper a.k.a. Missy, Sheldon Cooper’s twin sister in all seven seasons of the spin-off series of The Big Bang Theory.