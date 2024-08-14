Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter reacts to 'cruel and mean' trolls

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah, issued a response to “cruel” trolls, who branded her and her sisters as “unattractive” and “clones” of their father.



As per Daily Mail, Scout Willis recently dropped a single called Over and Over of which she posted an Instagram video while dancing to it with loved ones.

However, the Willis sisters were met with scathing criticism from Instagram users as they took aim at their physical appearance.

Following this, Tallulah fired back in a since-deleted post while noting that Rumer and Scout have been subjected to “cruel and mean” comments about their looks for their “whole lives.”

Tallulah posted some of the blistering reactions she and her sisters got in Scout's Instagram's post comments.

The reactions included comments of one troll, who said, “It's like Bruce Willis cloned himself three times lol,” while another penned, “I have always said how do two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters.... But it's because they look like their Dad!”

In response, Tallulah stated, “Hi! By now you prob seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single ! We love this video!”

Moreover, she added by saying, “What a delight to share - people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c***yness.”

While concluding her Instagram response, Tallulah wrote a positive note, “thank god for therapy and thank god for @scoutlaruewillis new song!!!”

It is pertinent to mention that Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained amicable co-parents to their three children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Bruce is also a father to two young girls, Mabel, and Evelyn, with his current wife, Emma Heming.