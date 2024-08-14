Jojo Siwa jokes about dedicating her next tattoo to BFF Tyler Cameron

Jojo Siwa has revealed her next tattoo inspiration.

The dancer dedicated a segment of her recent JoJo Siwa Now podcast to her best friend Tyler Cameron who she met on the sets of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"Ty gives me a lot of reassurance within myself,” Siwa shared. “He's such a good best friend. He keeps me young and lively for sure. I mean, we obviously have a 10-year age gap, but he's just a fun best friend for me, and he's really been there for me in times when I need.”

Siwa, 21, recalled how she and the Bachelor alum quickly grew close after meeting each other on Special Forces.

“We always talk about our future together and how excited we are to just do life together, and it's cool,” she explained. “I don't think anybody would have predicted that him and I would become as tight as we are, but he truly is one of a kind,” she shared on her podcast Tuesday.

This brought her to her next tattoo inspiration as she revealed more about their camaraderie.

“We have a joke that we're gonna get tattoos of each other on our foot, and I'm gonna get a picture of his face and he's gonna get a picture of mine,” she added. “Like, he's just that one for me. And I f****** love that dude with all of my heart."

As per People, Siwa also already has two tattoos dedicated to any kids she might have in the future as she hopes to name them Freddie, Eddie, and Teddie. She also revealed that she hopes to have one daughter and twin sons.