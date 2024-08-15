 
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement with Tom Pelphery

The actress confirmed her relationship with Tom Pelphery in May 2022

August 15, 2024

Kaley Cuoco is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Tom Pelphery.

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on August 14 to announce her engagement with the Ozrak alum.

She posted a snap to her Instagram Stories, featuring the couple posing together.

In the photo, Cuoco can be seen showing off her engagement ring.

"Amazing weekend," the Big Bang Theory alum captioned the photo.

She later uploaded another snap giving a close up look of her ring.

“What a wild ,beautiful journey life can be. Grateful for every road that led me to you @tommyphelphrey,” she wrote on the picture.

It is pertinent to mention that The Flight Attendant star made her relationship public in May 2022 on her social media.

The couple also share a one-year-old daughter Matilda Carmine Richie whom they welcomed in March 2023.

Previously in an interview with USA Today, Cuoco revealed that she met Pelphery through their mutual manager, she said, "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'"

While recalling the first time she met her fiance, she said, “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight.”

“We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him,” Cuoco added.

