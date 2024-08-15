Blake Lively throws shade at Justin Baldoni amid 'uneasiness' rumors: Report

Blake Lively made a rare statement about having “intimacy safety” on the set of It Ends With Us.



The 36-year-old actress indirectly threw shade at director Justin Baldoni amid claims of him making Lively feel “uneasy” during the movie shooting, as per Daily Mail.

During an interview with Digital Spy, the Gossip Girl alum dished about “working and intimacy” coordinators for passionate and physical scenes in the new romantic film.

While speaking to the outlet, Blake called for attention towards the importance of having an intimacy coordinator while working on set to choreograph those on-screen actions “safely.”

Furthermore, her seemingly veiled comments came after claims emerged that Baldoni made her feel “uneasy” during filming, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that when Lively was asked about intimacy safety specifically on the movie set, she stated, “Oh, that's a nice question. I think it's critical to have an intimacy coordinator,” while she pointed out that any other movement sequences should be carefully choreographed on the set of a movie before adding that intimacy scenes require the same level of care and guidance.

Additionally, it has been claimed by the outlet that Lively allegedly “felt fat-shamed” and “uneasy” by Baldoni over one of their lip locking scenes.

Moreover, as per the reports by TMZ, she reportedly felt uncomfortable when they were preparing to film a scene, in which Baldoni had to lift Lively into the air.