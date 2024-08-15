 
'Emily In Paris' season 4 returns with bold fashion and love triangle

'Emily In Paris' season 4 returns on Netflix with diverse fashion choices, a love triangle and twist of drama

August 15, 2024

Emily In Paris Season 4 returned with French accents, bold fashion choices and a love triangle.

The leading lady, Lily Collins returned as Emily Cooper, who is a young American woman from the Midwest who uproots her life and takes a new job in Paris.

It is worth mentioning that the show returned after a two-year hiatus and the first five episodes are available to watch on August 15 with viewers having to wait almost an entire month for the second installment on September 11.

Additionally, the latest season had a web of complex storylines to untangle, all  Camille's shocking pregnancy announcement to Emily's intricate love triangle involving her chef neighbor Gabriel and Alfie, while Emily finally made her final choice of exploring romance with and declared their love for one another during the mid-season finale.

In other relationship news, pregnant Camille and Athens-born Sofia, portrayed by Melia Kreiling, move in next door to Gabriel, however, after struggling to make it work they end up going their separate ways.

While the final episode gave a shocking twist as Camille gets her “false positive” pregnancy test and her stress was behind her late period and Camille feels like she's lost it all, Gabriel, Sofia, and the baby she thought she was carrying.

Furthermore, all the Netflix viewers will have to wait until next month to discover how Gabriel takes the news, and if his and Emily's romance is the real deal.

