Diego Luna shares big update about 'Andor' s2

Season two of the Andor is edging closer after the release was said to be in 2025, meanwhile, its star Diego Luna is teasing a fan-favourite character return in the upcoming season.



In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the Narcos star said K-2SO is coming back in season two after he was left out in the first season.

Voiced by Alan Tudyk, the Rogue One droid has gained quite a fanbase in Star Wars.

"What a problem, that droid. He has no filter. He just talks and says everything he's thinking." he said, adding, "It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle."

He continued, "You're going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion."

Elsewhere in the interview, Diego opened up about how the forthcoming season will change everything.

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there," he noted.

"It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."