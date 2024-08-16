 
Halsey launches new track 'Lonely Is the Muse'

Halsey released her song, 'Lonely Is the Muse' the second track from her forthcoming album

Web Desk
August 16, 2024

Halsey just released her new single titled, Lonely Is the Muse.

It marks the second track off of the pop musician’s forthcoming and fifth studio album, the title for which remains unrevealed however, is scheduled to release before the end of this year.

Lonely Is the Muse is followed by her previous songs, The End and Lucky. Halsey teased the release of her album previously, stating that the unnamed album would be “all over the place” with respect to genre.

The Him and I crooner teased the now-released song earlier with a minute-long teaser of the track that displayed a rock soundscape, something a little different from Halsey’s previous discography.

This comes after Halsey released her song, Lucky, a few weeks ago, in which she sampled Britney Spears’s track bearing the same name.

Alongside Lucky, the musician, who also uses the pronouns they/them, launched a heartfelt short film, starring herself with Gia Coppola taking the helm of the video.

It revolves around the story of a pop star who lives a life of loneliness despite being in the spotlight while suffering from a chronic illness, reflecting Halsey’s own struggles with Lupus and T-cell disorder.

