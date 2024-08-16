 
Usher cancels additional 'Past Present Future' tour dates after neck injury

Usher reveals doctors have instructed him 'not to perform'

August 16, 2024

After canceling his opening night show on August 14, Usher has postponed more concerts from his highly anticipated Past Present Future tour.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 45-year-old singer revealed that he is rescheduling his first three Atlanta gigs due to a neck injury.

"Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time," Usher penned in his lengthy statement.

"My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night," the crooner continued. "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week."

The Good Good hitmaker assured his fans he is on the road to a speedy recovery from his neck injury.

"The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour in Washington DC on August 20th," the eight-time Grammy winner wrote.

"I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” User added.

The singer concluded the statement by informing his fans that the August 14 concert at the State Farm Arena has been rescheduled to December 9, August 16 to December 10, and August 17 to December 12.

