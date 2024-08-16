Marvel hits back at ‘X-Men '97' creator Beau DeMayo's recent claims

Marvel hits back at ‘X-Men '97' creator's recent claims

Marvel has finally hit back at X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo’s claim of stripping series season 2’s credits due to his social media post.



DeMayo, who was fired by the production giant five months ago, revealed in a tweet on X (formally known as Twitter), the reason he was laid-off.

“Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post,” DeMayo tweeted on Thursday, posting an illustration of a shirtless version of himself as the superhero Cyclops.

He added: “Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on #XMen97 and #Blade.”

Now, Marvel has responded to his claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which stated that he was fired after an internal investigation revealed ‘egregious’ findings.

The giant responded by saying that the former creator's behaviour was the cause of his firing and for him losing his credits.

“Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” said a Marvel spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson added: “Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.”

Moreover, sources told the publication that following his exit, an agreement was reached between the two parties over the issue of tweeting about the show, something that DeMayo had continued to occasionally do.

In light of the breeches, his credit for season 2 was removed. In this regard, DeMayo did not return a request for comment.