Halle Berry makes rare statement about reprising role in 'Catwoman'

Halle Berry shares why she would like to reprise her role in Catwoman, after recently marking the 20th anniversary of her box office bomb.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 58-year-old actress noted that the anniversary of the 2004 Catwoman movie was celebrated just a “few weeks ago.”

In this regard, Jimmy showed pictures of Halle which she posted on social media while holding two cats.

In response, Halle stated, “Let me explain, just in time for our 20th anniversary these four little black cats showed up in my yard. Like these are rescue kitties that showed up in my bushes.”

Jimmy also asked Berry what she remembered about making the Catwoman, and she responded by saying, “It got panned. What I'm happy about is the children have found it now on the internet and the kids love it."

"So it's so vindicating right because now they are saying it's cool. And what the heck was everybody's problem with it. So like I'm so Brat now.”

Furthermore, Jimmy also questioned if she would like to "reprise" the role of Catwoman.

To this, Halle admitted, “Maybe, if I could direct it," while laughing.

The actress and the show host also talked about her recent birthday celebration, her point of view on Catwoman, its effect on people, and also discussed her new film, The Union.

It is pertinent to mention here that Halle recently celebrated her 58th birthday on Wednesday by campaigning for women's health legislation about menopause.