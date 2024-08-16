 
Tommy Fury slams Molly-Mae Hague cheating accusations

'Love Island' couple, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, recently announced separation

August 16, 2024

Tommy Fury has responded to the allegation that he cheated on his ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Fury and Hague left fans shocked when they announced their separation after living together for five years. They met each other on Love Island in 2019.

In August, 2024, Hague posted on Instagram’s story regarding her heartbreaking split from Fury. 

She penned, “After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

Later, the British professional boxer, Fury, responded by posting, “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship."

He added, "The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.”

After their separation, sources revealed to The Sun, "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognize him.”

However, a spokesperson of Furry denied "the false allegations," and said, "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."

