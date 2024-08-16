Brad Pitt recalls big measure he took to save ending of 'Seven'

Brad Pitt played detective Mills alongside Morgan Freeman in 1995 movie 'Seven'

Brad Pitt has the lengths he went to to prevent any changes in the ending of his film Seven.

In the end of David Fincher’s 1995 thriller, Pitt’s Detective Mills and Morgan Freeman‘s Detective Lieutenant Somerset receive a mysterious box from serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey). Inside the box, they find the head of Mills’ wife Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Detective Mills then shoots John Doe, killing him out of anger and despair. The killing completes the seven deadly sins-themed killing spree.

In a new interview alongside his Wolfs co-star George Clooney, Pitt revealed how he preserved the gruesome ending of the movie.

“When you realize you’re responsible, then you step up and you start making calls,” he told GQ.

“Like, I got in my contract when I did Seven, having had a bad experience on a movie before where they edited out scenes I thought were vital, in Seven I put it in my contract: The wife’s head stays in the box,” he said.

“I bet they tried to take it out, didn’t they?” asked Clooney.

“Absolutely,” replied the F1 actor, adding “And the character kills John Doe. I got both in my contract.”

He continued: “So sure enough, when it comes time [to film the ending], they come and they go, ‘You know, he’d be much more heroic if he didn’t [shoot John Doe].’ And you go, ‘Yeah, he would. But he’s not.’ And then: ‘It’s too much with the wife. What if we put the dogs’ heads in? It should be the dogs’ heads.’ Nope.”