Taylor Swift's father wins hearts with sweet gesture during her Wembley concert

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, was captured winning hearts at singer's Wembley concert on Friday.

Scott was spotted sharing a plate of chicken tenders with people in the audience while his daughter set the stage on fire.



The Love Story hit maker is currently undertaking her second set of London shows this summer at the huge arena and it turns out that her parents were present to support her in the city.

During the show, the audience in the standing section was treated to a tasty snack as Scott made his way through the crowd.

While sharing a clip of the sweet gesture on TikTok, a user with account name @stephaniemiec thanked Scott for the food.

She captioned the video, “Scott handing out chicken tenders during Style somehow makes sense.”

Moreover, in an emotional statement, Taylor tearfully revealed that her parents were watching as she fought back tears following three minutes of loud applause from the crowd during the show.

According to Daily Mail, Taylor was awestruck and emotional as she took to the stage for her second sold-out night at Wembley with fans cheering for her.

“You win Wembley night two. I know I was recording a video of that in my head of that, but I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones," she said during the gig.

"Every time I have a sad or bad day from now not only will I have the video in my mind but I'm going to revisit that moment.”

Additionally, Swifties were blown away after she performed London Boy for the very first time since her Eras Tour began in March 2023.