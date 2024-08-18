Kate Middleton close friend finally breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton’s close friend has opened up about her cancer, claiming that the Princess of Wales has been “unwell” longer than previously believed.

Royal expert Rebecca English, citing the close friend of Kate Middleton, shared the timeframe of the Princess illness and recovery.

The close friend of Kate Middleton told Rebecca the Princess “hid” her suffering from friends and family.

The insider claimed, “I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates.”

The royal expert, citing the royal source, called Kate Middleton “an incredibly strong woman”, however, saying that the Princess of Wales has been through the wars.

“Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come. For anyone, there is a lot of physical recovery after treatment finishes. It’s not like flipping a switch.”