Robert Pattinson gets heartfelt tribute during Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'

Robert Pattinson has received a heart-touching tribute during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium.



As per Mail Online, Paramore gave a shoutout to the Twilight star while opening for Swift’s concert.

While opening for the Anti Hero singer at Wembley, the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams delivered the performance with her song Decode and shouted out Pattison, hinting he may have been in the crowd.

For the unversed, her song Decode was featured in the actor’s 2008 film Twilight featuring Pattinson as Edward Cullen.

In the start of her performance, Williams showered praise on the British actor's fiancée Suki Waterhouse, who was also one of Swift's opening acts.

'You guys see Suki over here? Suki f****** killed it, Suki Waterhouse,' said Williams warmly onstage that night, earning a round of applause from the crowd.

'But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse,' Williams said, prompting another burst of cheers. 'This is for you, Robert.'

Leaving no doubt as to the song she was about to sing, she also repeated one of Pattinson's famous lines from Twilight: 'This is the skin of a killer, Bella.'

The band’s performance is part of Swift’s Era Tour, who is currently back in London for five more shows.

These August performances mark the Love Story hitmaker’s final UK tour dates as after these performances, she will take a break until the tour resume again in November.

Swift will then continue the rest of her tour dates across the Atlantic before the Eras Tour ends in December 2024.