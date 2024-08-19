Meghan Markle goes ‘dramatic' to be liked by Colombians: Body language guru

Meghan Markle aimed to charm audience as she made a moving speech in Colombia today,



The Duchess of Sussex, who spoke about Afro Women and power in Cali, displayed telling gestures she wanted the audience to admire her.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Sitting down to make her speech here and dramatically removing her earpiece before speaking in Spanish, Meghan seems to signal a softer, warmer and more reflective approach to motivating her audience and getting her inspirational messages across.

She adds: "This looked more like a chat than a speech and she used her body language responses to appear to keep it visually at least as something of a two-way conversation, pausing and laughing delightedly as the audience first cheered to hear her speak in Spanish."

The expert then spoke about a key signal that showed Meghan wanted the audience’s approval.

She said: "She used a slightly coy and bashful head tilt, which is a signal of a desire to please or to be liked."

This comes as Meghan spoke about the role of men in empowering women.

“Yes, we work incredibly well together as a team, but as my husband is great testament to, the role of men in this of empowering women, of allowing them to know that their voices are heard, starting at a young age all the way through adulthood, is key. For us and the work that we do with our Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents, as I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard,” she noted.