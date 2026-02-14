Jessica Alba restores name as divorce from Cash Warren finalises

It’s officially the end of an era for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

After separating early last year and filing for divorce soon after, the former couple have now finalized their split following 16 year of marriage, according to TMZ.

So what’s in the fine print?

Alba, 44, and Warren, 47, will share custody o their three children – Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7. Neither will pay spousal support.

Financially, Warren will receive $3 million to balance out the division of assets. The payment will reportedly be made in two installments of $1.5 million – one now and another in a year. Alba has also restored her legal name back to Jessica Alba.

Since the split, both have quietly moved on. Alba has been linked to actor Danny Ramirez, with the pair even ringing in the New Year together. Warren, meanwhile, was spotted last summer with model Hana Sun Doerr and later reportedly went on dates with actress Seanna Pereira.

Despite the headlines, the exes appear to be keeping things relatively drama free – at least publicly.

Sixteen years, three kids and now a clean legal break. Hollywood splits don’t always go this smoothly.