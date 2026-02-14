Anne Hathaway shares intriguing warning about ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie

Anne Hathaway has shared her verdict on the newly released Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed her opinion on the film just a day before it hit theatres, February 13, as she kept things intriguingly vague.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Devil Wears Prada alum wrote that she caught “an early screening” of the film directed by Emerald Fennell.

“You aren’t ready. Consider yourself warned,” she noted. “Congrats to all involved!”

The highly divisive release, which has adapted the original literary text by Emily Brontë with the sexually provocative touch widely pervasive in Fennell’s work as a filmmaker, made its way to cinemas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

While its stars, the Australian-born Margot and Jacob, have set the film’s promotional tour alight with their buzzing chemistry.

Despite the buzz around the project, it has been criticised for a number of factors — the Frankenstein actor’s casting as Heathcliff, for starters, who has long been perceived to be a non-white character from the original book. Though the role has notably been played by caucasian actors across multiple adaptations.

On the other hand, the Barbie actress was called out for being much older than the classic novel’s teenage protagonist, Catherine Earnshaw.

Starting from the project’s inception and the release of its first look to the moment it dropped on the big screen, the latest Wuthering Heights iteration has divided audiences on its costume design, plot changes, cast, and a host of other choices.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway is also gearing up for multiple major releases in the coming summer — The Devil Wears Prada 2, which recently debuted its first trailer, will be released in May. While she will further appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, set to release in July.