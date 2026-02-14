Gordon Ramsay accuses son in law's family of 'negative propaganda' ahead of wedding

Holly Ramsay tied the knot with Adam Peaty, 31, in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27

Gordon Ramsay has accused his son-in-law's parents of building negative propaganda ahead of their son's wedding after being labeled a 'bully' who pushed them 'too far.'

The chef, 59, proudly walked his daughter, 26, down the aisle as she tied the knot with Adam Peaty, 31, in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam and Holly, disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Later the Olympian's estranged family reportedly branded TV chef Gordon a 'bully after he claimed their fallout with the swimmer was 'self-inflicted'.

Responding to the claim, the chef, who walked his daughter down the aisle at Bath Abbey, told The Sun:

'I am certainly not a bully, and it is so appalling to even suggest there was any bullying,” he sighs.

'That’s absolute nonsense. It was sad to see that barrage of negativity that was self-propelled by them.

'But Adam is an incredible young lad and he and Holly are a wonderful, happy, young couple.'

Ramsay previously told the Daily Mail that he and his wife Tana had 'done nothing wrong' and despite reports suggesting otherwise had treated the Peaty family 'like royalty' during the build up to their son's wedding.