Bianca Censori breaks silence on Kanye West's 'control' claims

After year of whispers, side-eyes and viral red carpet moments, Bianca Censori is finally speaking up for herself.

Three years into her marriage to Kanye West, Bianca addressed ongoing speculation that she’s being “controlled” by the famously controversial star. In a revealing interview with Vanity Fair, she tackled everything from her headline-making nudity to the long-running narrative that she’s simply following orders.

According to her: “I was naked everywhere,” adding she has “an obvious obsession with nudity.”