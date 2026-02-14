Jesy Nelson emotional as SMA1 petition hits milestone

The singer shared a clip of herself and a group of pals watching the signatures rise

Jesy Nelson became emotional after her petition for SMA1 screening at birth reached 100,000 on Friday and meant it would now have to be debated by MPs in the House of Commons.

The former Little Mix star, 34, who recently separated from her fiancé Zion Foster continues to campaign for SMA tests at birth following the diagnosis of their nine-month-old twins' Ocean and Story, after doctors revealed they may not live beyond the age of two.

For context, Genetic neuromuscular disease SMA1 causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting due to motor neuron loss.

Taking to Instagram the singer shared a clip of herself and a group of pals watching the signatures rise.

An emotional Jesy captioned the post: 'I cannot actually put into words how grateful I am that this moment has just happened right here! And it is all thanks to you guys.'

'Thank you to every single person that took time out of their day to sign this petition. You have no idea how much this means to me and the SMA community. This is the first hurdle but we bloody did it and I truly believe that together we are going to make change!'.

It comes after Jesy told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston that her focus is now solely on the twins.