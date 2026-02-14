Victoria, David Beckham melt hearts with Valentine's Day tributes

David, Victoria Beckham melt hearts with Valentine’s Day tributes

David and Victoria Beckham continue to prove they’re the ultimate power couple even after more than two decades of marriage.

On Valentine’s Day, David took to Instagram to pour his love for his wife.

The romantic post dedicated to his wife was captioned as, “My Forever Valentine I love you @victoriabeckham.”

Victoria replied with a string of heart emojis, and fans quickly flooded the comments with love and admiration for the couple.

The post has already gathered thousands of likes, with supporters calling them “the best couple on earth” and praising their enduring bond.

The heartfelt caption, paired with a sweet photo, struck a chord with followers who celebrated the Beckhams’ romance as timeless and inspiring.

Victoria gushed with love with her own post, echoing the sentiment, “Forever my valentine I love you @davidbeckham.”

Her affectionate message sparked an outpouring of love from followers, with comments ranging from “best lovely couple” to “favorite couple forever.”

Even their daughter Harper joined in, leaving a tender “Awwwe” beneath the post.

Followers called them the “a beautiful couple” and “favorite couple.”

Others sent blessings for their marriage, while some nostalgically referenced Victoria’s 1997 era.

Together, the Beckhams’ Valentine’s exchange felt like a public love letter, reminding fans why they remain one of the most admired celebrity couples in the world.

But behind the glossy posts, family tensions remain.

Brooklyn Beckham recently made waves with statements about feeling controlled by his parents, and reports suggest he has altered tattoos once dedicated to them.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, a longtime family friend, has stepped into the conversation.

Ramsay publicly urged Brooklyn to “remember where you came from” and praised David and Victoria as “incredible parents.”

He acknowledged Victoria’s heartbreak and David’s unwavering love, while encouraging Brooklyn to value his roots even as he forges his independence.