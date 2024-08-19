Meghan Markle honours mother Doria Ragland in Colombia

Meghan Markle has honoured her mother Doria Ragland as the Duchess emphasized the importance of ensuring that women and girls are heard, respected, and recognized in all aspects of life.



Meghan joined Vice President Francia Márquez for a compelling panel discussion titled “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity.”

The event, held in the vibrant city of Cali, Colombia, spotlighted the achievements and challenges of Afro-Colombian women leaders and entrepreneurs.

The event’s final panel featured the Duchess, Marquez, and Open Society Foundation President Benaifer Nowrojee.

The discussion centered on their experiences as women of color in positions of influence and their efforts to empower the next generation of female leaders.

Meghan emphasized the importance of ensuring that women and girls are heard, respected, and recognized in all aspects of life, a core principle of her philanthropic work.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother said, “I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity.”

The audience was also treated to performances by Afro-Colombian musicians Nidia Gongora and Cynthia Montano, who brought the Duchess and the Vice President to their feet with their stirring music.