What's Sania Mirza been up to lately

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (L), some paani poori and the star posing with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza has dropped a new set of photos for her fans to know about her recent activities with her loved ones in a post on the popular photo-sharing app, Instagram.

The peek inside the tennis star's life enthralls her fans as they are always awaiting the updates about her, which are regularly shared on the social site.

Captioned “Flights, lollipops, shoots, events, paani poori, ludo, family, friends and lots of cuddles lately”, Sania’s pictures are a mix-and-match of her serving looks, enjoying time with family and friends.

The tennis star especially looks radiant in the picture where she’s wearing a brown over-shirt with a grey undershirt, which is a throwback photo from a recent sports event.

Her long, luscious hair has been tied up in a neat braid as she is adorned with gold and silver earrings, some bracelets, a wrist watch and a minimalist gold locket around her neck.

Sania also added a picture of her wearing a casual multi-coloured floral Eastern attire. What adds more to the image is the scenic background as she is clearly in an area surrounded by trees.



The post also showed athlete's deep love for the desi street food "paani poori".

However, the sweetest pictures are of her with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The mother-son bond between the two is apparent in the picture where Izhaan can be seen cuddling with his mom.

In another picture, Sania is devouring lollipops with her son Izhaan, sister Anam Mirza and her daughter making it clear that the family shares an adorable bond and enjoys spending time together doing mundane things.