Zara Noor Abbas wants 'permission to kill' harassers of women

This image shows Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas. — Instagram/@zaranoorabbas.official

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas has expressed anger over the harassment of a woman in the North Karachi area of the metropolis last week.

The 33-year-old actress, taking to her Instagram story, shared the video of the incident which showed a man riding a motorcycle with a child on a street and harassing a woman whose face and head were covered in a hijab (head wrap).

The incident occurred on a Karachi street in broad daylight, in front of a child.

She accompanied the post with a caption to express her fury at the incident.

In the caption, she wrote: "Raising another generation of harassers while they are on the bike. Children are puppets. They do what they see. And this man on the bike is leading by example here for the child.”

A screenshot of Zara Noor Abbas's Instagram Story. — Instagram/@zaranoorabbas.official

Expressing her anger at the incident, the actor wished she "was allowed to murder" the harasser.

Apart from Zara, actress Sajal Ali, Maryam Nafees and other stars from the showbiz industry also condemned this incident and expressed their outrage over the incident.

According to media reports, the police has failed to arrest the accused despite his face being visible in the video.