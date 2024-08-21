Emily Atack shares heartwarming moment with baby son

Emily Atack dropped sweet snaps of her baby son Barney as they enjoyed a family BBQ on Monday.

In the snaps shared on her Instagram, the Inbetweeners actress could be seen lovingly carried her newborn son, who was born in June, in a leopard-patterned baby carrier.

Some other snaps on her Instagram stories showed Emily soaking up the sun with her partner and actress mother, Kate Robbins, in a garden party.

Furthermore, Barney, whom Atack shares with her boyfriend Alistair Garner, was asleep in his carrier while his blonde mother enjoyed a glass of wine, as per pictures shared on the photo-sharing app.

For the occasion, Emily opted for a black dress with a pair of black trendy sunglasses. She accessorized her look with a gold chain, hoop earrings, silver bracelet and a silver ring.

As per Daily Mail, Atack and her beau have been together for almost three decades as they were introduced to each other after her aunt started dating Alistair's father Stephen Garner in the early nighties.

