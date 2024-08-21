 
Geo News

Emily Atack shares heartwarming moment with baby son

Emily Atack shares a glimpse of sweet moment showing off her baby son on social media

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Emily Atack shares heartwarming moment with baby son
Emily Atack shares heartwarming moment with baby son

Emily Atack dropped sweet snaps of her baby son Barney as they enjoyed a family BBQ on Monday.

In the snaps shared on her Instagram, the Inbetweeners actress could be seen lovingly carried her newborn son, who was born in June, in a leopard-patterned baby carrier.

Some other snaps on her Instagram stories showed Emily soaking up the sun with her partner and actress mother, Kate Robbins, in a garden party.

Furthermore, Barney, whom Atack shares with her boyfriend Alistair Garner, was asleep in his carrier while his blonde mother enjoyed a glass of wine, as per pictures shared on the photo-sharing app.

For the occasion, Emily opted for a black dress with a pair of black trendy sunglasses. She accessorized her look with a gold chain, hoop earrings, silver bracelet and a silver ring.

As per Daily Mail, Atack and her beau have been together for almost three decades as they were introduced to each other after her aunt started dating Alistair's father Stephen Garner in the early nighties.

Justin Baldoni lost importance due to Blake Lively: Source
Justin Baldoni lost importance due to Blake Lively: Source
Brad Pitt meets George Clooney ahead of new movie release
Brad Pitt meets George Clooney ahead of new movie release
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz name their favorite movies of each other
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz name their favorite movies of each other
'Yellowstone' new spinoff offers exciting casting update
'Yellowstone' new spinoff offers exciting casting update
Nicole Scherzinger opens up about new milestone
Nicole Scherzinger opens up about new milestone
Meg Ryan reveals shocking issues she faced while making 'What Happens Later'
Meg Ryan reveals shocking issues she faced while making 'What Happens Later'
Prince Harry receives new title as he reunites with loved ones
Prince Harry receives new title as he reunites with loved ones
'Joker: Folie à Deux' director reveals difference in Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn video
'Joker: Folie à Deux' director reveals difference in Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn