Prince William warns Harry's inheritance at risk due to 'lavish' lifestyle

Prince William is reportedly worried about how Prince Harry will handle all his inheritance.



Prince of Wales fears that Harry’s "lavish" lifestyle in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, will lead to the inheritance being "gone in a flash" according to Women's Day magazine.

The Duke of Sussex is set to inherit a significant sum from a trust established by the Queen Mother on his 40th birthday next month.

"He [Prince William] has seen the lavish life they live so he has no doubt the money will be gone in a flash," a source told the magazine.

According to an insider the future King, William, believes Meghan Markle is behind Harry's decision to leave his royal duties and move to America.

The source stated, "Never in a million years would he have predicted his brother would abandon his duties and swan off to America to try and build himself as this Hollywood celebrity, so he thinks Meghan is behind it."

"The idea of Harry squandering his inheritance after turning up his nose at the family and his commitment to the crown is beyond the pale for William," they added.