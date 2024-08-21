Prince William ‘annoyed' as Meghan had ‘no right' to go to Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are told their Colombia trip has not sat well with Prince William and the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost the right to represent the Royals on a public forum, are called out for trying the same.

Angela Levin tells GB News: “It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to.”

“Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this. It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William.”

The expert then talks about Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest trip to Colombia.

She said: “Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president. She spoke about women not treated well and went to look at what could be done. I was astonished when I read that because she is close to the Royal Family, and they didn’t seem to mind her doing it.



“So it can’t be as bad out there as what is being made out. But it’s still dangerous,” she said.

This comes as Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle reveals why the Sussex trip to Southern America has not upset the Royals.

He notes: "Harry and Meghan's trip to Colombia later this year won't upset the King and the Prince of Wales. They feared the Sussex duo might choose a different destination: a headline-stealing jaunt to the Paris Olympics.”