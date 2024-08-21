Meghan Markle’s major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent tour of Colombia has highlighted the ongoing rift within the Royal Family, with a royal expert revealing a "great tragedy" regarding their daughter Princess Lilibet.



According to former BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole, the Duchess of Sussex is isolation little Lili from her grandparents.

Despite Meghan's statement that Lilibet has "found her voice," Cole noted that the three-year-old has yet to meet King Charles and her maternal grandfather Thomas Markle.

While attending the Afro Women and Power Forum, Meghan said of Lilibet that she has “found her voice,” adding, "We’re so proud of that.”

“Because that is how we create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard."

Sharing his two cents on Meghan’s statement, Cole told GB News that Lilibet's "great tragedy" is the fact that she has not yet met her paternal granddad, King Charles, as well as her maternal grandfather Thomas Markle.

"I think what that little child won't be saying is 'hello, grandpa', which is a great, great tragedy, because she hasn't met King Charles, she hasn't met Thomas Markle, her maternal grandfather - it's such a shame.

"They go around the world and they're trying to do good, and we welcome the good, but you've got to actually take that home."