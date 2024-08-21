 
Geo News

King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport

King Charles also gets emotional while visiting the Southport

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport

King Charles has shared major update on his health as the monarch visited Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed.

Dozens of royal fans had gathered to welcome King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William and Harry’s father stopped to shake the hands of some, including local Linsey Hislop, 43, who asked him about his health amid his ongoing cancer treatment, according to the Mirror.

Sharing update about his health, King Charles replied: “I'm not too bad."

Following King Charles visit, the palace released photos of the monarch with a heartfelt message.

He said, “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and surrounding communities.”

The palace also shared a video of King Charles visiting the Southport and remembering victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right
Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right
A look back at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship: A turmoil of ups and downs
A look back at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship: A turmoil of ups and downs
Kate Hudson reveals everything that happened in lavish Vegas getaway
Kate Hudson reveals everything that happened in lavish Vegas getaway
Ben Affleck keeps his promise as Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Ben Affleck keeps his promise as Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands another big role in Hollywood
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands another big role in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make ‘desperate' attempt to win King over
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make ‘desperate' attempt to win King over
Orlando Bloom cherishes sweet moments with son Flynn
Orlando Bloom cherishes sweet moments with son Flynn
Inside Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck
Inside Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck