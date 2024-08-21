King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport

King Charles has shared major update on his health as the monarch visited Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the riots which followed.



Dozens of royal fans had gathered to welcome King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William and Harry’s father stopped to shake the hands of some, including local Linsey Hislop, 43, who asked him about his health amid his ongoing cancer treatment, according to the Mirror.

Sharing update about his health, King Charles replied: “I'm not too bad."

Following King Charles visit, the palace released photos of the monarch with a heartfelt message.

He said, “Thank you to the frontline emergency services for your selfless dedication to protect the people of Southport and surrounding communities.”

The palace also shared a video of King Charles visiting the Southport and remembering victims Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

