Blake Lively called out for being 'deeply unlikeable' by Abbie Chatfield

Abbie Chatfield launched a spray against Blake Lively and her new romance movie It Ends With Us while claiming that it glamorizes domestic violence.

The 29-year-old reality star discussed Lively’s new movie during her It’s A Lot podcast and criticised the Hollywood movie star.

While talking about the Gossip Girl alum, Chatfield began at length by admitting, “Blake is a deeply unlikeable person. She is claiming this movie is for domestic violence survivors, but she isn't talking about the DV in it.”

In regards to It Ends With Us, Abbie continued, “You can't do a film about a serious topic like this and not want to speak about that topic and act offended when people ask about it.”

Furthermore, Abbie added that she believed that the movie has been “mismarketed” as a romantic comedy, as it seems to be a portrayal of “domestic violence,” as she alleged, “The marketing of it from Blake Lively has been f***ing atrocious. I just hate that there's an opportunity for it to be a realistic story about DV in the limelight and it just feels like fan fiction,” as per Daily Mail.

Additionally, the Australian media personality stated that it felt like “Twilight” as there were no “trigger warnings” while the movie was promoted as a romcom.

It is worth mentioning that Abbie also added that “it was a severe oversight for Lively and the film's marketing department to not consult with real survivors of domestic violence for advice on how to promote the movie.”

Blake Lively's new movie is based on a 2016 novel by US author Colleen Hoover which depicts a violent relationship between Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni's characters.

It Ends With Us is available in theatres since 9th of August.

