'The Crow' star Bill Skarsgard discusses Brandon Lee's iconic role

Bill Skarsgard has taken on Brandon Lee’s iconic role of Eric Draven in the 'The Crow'

Bill Skarsgård is opening up on playing Eric Draven in The Crow, which made him fill the shoes of Brandon Lee.

Bill attended the premiere of the film alongside FKA Twigs and director Rupert Sanders at Village East by Angelika in New York City on Tuesday, August 20.

The new film is a remake of the original 1994 movie by the same name. Lee’s performance in the movie remains iconic, but tragedy surrounds that performance since the actor lost his life in an accidental shooting on the set of the film.

At the premiere, the IT star told People that taking on Lee’s iconic role was "daunting."

"An iconic performance, a tragic thing that happened with Brandon," he said. "And for me, I approached this like I do any other job like, 'What's this story? How can I do this story justice?' "

He went on to note that the new movie portrayed the crow differently than the original.

"We were not remaking that movie, and that was never the intention," he said. "I feel like that movie and his performance is iconic and shouldn't be tampered with at all. So I'm glad that we tried to do something very different with it."

The film centers on a man named Eric Draven (Skarsgård) who comes back to life after being killed alongside his fiancée. He then makes it his mission to avenge them by bringing justice to their murderers.

The Crow will hit theaters on August 23.