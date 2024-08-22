Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax brings parents together after accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax’s bike crash has reportedly created a "peaceful dialogue" between the ex-couple.



For the unversed, the couple’s 20-year-old son, on July 29, hurt himself in an accident, while riding his electric bike without wearing a helmet.



A tipster told the In Touch that the accident has shifted the dynamics between both the actors, who parted ways in 2016 and have been battling a legal war ever since.

The tipster added that despite having estranged relationship with his kids, Brad is receiving all the health updates of his son through Angelina, although "not directly from her.”

According to the publication, the actress "appreciates his concern, and for once they seem to have calmed down" and "stopped the whole blame game."

“He’d love to be able to send gifts to him or see him in person,” the insider revealed, adding, “But, of course, he’s respecting Pax’s boundaries and not pushing himself on anyone.”

Talking about Angelina’s changed behaviour towards Brad, the tipster added, “She is grateful and seems more open to making up with him.”



“But it’s just so sad that the one trace of hope for peace between these two has [come from] something so tragic,” the tipster maintained.

Besides Pax, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have five other children.