Ed Sheeran sparks neighbours fury with 'wildlife pond' swim

Ed Sheeran has sparked criticism from his neighbours after posting a video of himself swimming in "wildlife pond" on his Suffolk estate.



Sheeran, who received permission to build the pond in 2016 after assuring local authorities that it would support nature conservation, recently shared a video of him diving into the post.

This video has sparked complaints from his neighbours, according to MailOnline.

One frustrated villager accused the Photograph singer of "taking the mick" and argued that the pond was always intended to be used as a swimming pool rather than a habitat for wildlife.

"The so-called wildlife pond would now appear to be more like a swimming pond," another neighbour said to the outlet.

One of the neighbours also suggested hearing Sheeran and his guests swimming in the pond. "I'm not particularly happy about what is going on. You can actually hear him around the pond," they said.

Despite the backlash, Sheeran had previously secured permission to swim in the pond after a 2019 council investigation found no breach, stating, "There was no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond, as plants are growing in and around it, or that the planning conditions had been broken."

It is worth mentioning that while some neighbours remain unhappy, others have softened their stance.

As one neighbour, who initially opposed the pond, admitted that Sheeran has "done a lot to redeem himself as far as I am concerned, so I have no particular issues. Since his family has arrived and he has had kids, he has become a very sensible father."