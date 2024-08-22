Prince William reacts to Prince Andrew's behaviour towards Kate Middleton

Prince William reacts to Prince Andrew's behavior towards Kate Middleton

Prince William has allegedly held a grudge against his uncle Prince Andrew since the Duke of York was not the most welcoming towards Princess Kate, according to a new report.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Kay has claimed that Andrew’s behaviour towards Princess Kate could be important in the Duke's potential eviction from the royal lodge.

The commentator went on suggesting as the uncle and nephew are at loggerheads, adding that the animosity the Prince of Wales feels towards the Duke of York originated from how Kate was treated upon her introduction to the Royal family.

The author penned: "Differences between monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal."

The expert also went on revealing what William thinks about his uncle, claiming: "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him. It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in."

"For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once - it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore, " royal writer and commentator Tom Quinn told the Mirror.