Usher rocks Washington DC stage after neck injury, Baltimore next

Usher had successful two nights in Washington DC after finally launching his long-awaited Past Present Future Tour following a brief delay.

The singer previously was supposed to start his tour in Atlanta on August 15 before he injured his neck during rehearsals last month. This pushed him to cancel his first three shows.

"My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night," he explained in his August 15 statement. "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week."

On Tuesday night, the R&B legend, 45, finally kicked off his two-hour opening night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, in a dazzling black coat and hat, Variety reported.

He sported an all-red ensemble for the second night where he was joined by DC native musicians Wale, Raheem DeVaughn and E.U.’s Sugar Bear.

The eight-time Grammy winner also serenaded the crowd with songs from his ninth album, Coming Home, which was released in February.

Usher's next tour stop is Baltimore, where he will perform at the CFG Bank Arena on August 23 and 24.



The North American leg of the tour will conclude with a three-night stand in Atlanta in December.

The European portion of the Past Present Future tour will kick off on March 29 at London's The O2 Arena for an eight-night stand.

He also has performances lined up in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin, followed by a finale in London in May.



The musician announced he would go on the career-spanning tour in December 2023, just weeks after ending his My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run.

Usher also has a concert film USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS hitting roughly 2,000 theaters worldwide between September 12 and 15.