Sabrina Carpenter hints at Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes love triangle

Sabrina Carpenter has sparked speculation about possible drama involving Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes with her latest album.

Carpenter, 25, who has been making headlines with Short n' Sweet, has convinced fans that several tracks from the album hint at a rumoured love triangle.

For those unfamiliar, the Espresso crooner, Cabello, and Mendes were rumoured to be involved in a love triangle.

According to speculations, Mendes, and Carpenter were dating when Cabello, who had previously dated the Stitches hitmaker, allegedly came between them. Notably, none of the artists involved have publicly addressed these rumours.

Sabrina Carpenter appears to hint at love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello latest album 'Short n' Sweet'

Fans on Reddit are now convinced that the track Coincidence from Carpenter's album might subtly accuse Cabello, 27, of interfering in the Please Please Please hitmaker rumoured relationship with Mendes, 26.

In the song, Carpenter sings, "The second I put my head on your chest/She knew, she's got a real sixth sense/Now her name comes up once, then it comes up twice/And without her even bein' here, she's back in your life/Now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night/And you've lost all your common sense/What a coincidence."

Additionally, another track, Dumb & Poetic, has also caught fans' attention, with many speculating that it might be referring to Mendes' behavior.

In the song, Carpenter sings, "Don't think you understand/Just 'cause you act like one doesn't make you a man/Don't think you understand/Just 'cause you leave like one doesn't make you a man."