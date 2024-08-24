Niall Horan takes fans on nostalgic journey with Ed Sheeran in Dublin

Niall Horan gave his fans a nostalgic surprise during his Dublin concert on Friday.



At the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Horan thrilled the audience by bringing out Ed Sheeran for a special acoustic performance.

The duo performed Little Things, a song Sheeran wrote for Horan's former band, One Direction, in 2012.

Singing without the other band members, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson, they harmonized softly to the lyrics, "You’ll never love yourself half as much as I love you. And you’ll never treat yourself right, darling, but I want you to."

The duo also delighted the crowd with a rendition of Sheeran's 2011 hit Lego House.

On Instagram, Horan shared a clip from their performance, expressing gratitude to Sheeran for joining him on stage.

"Thank you @teddysphotos for coming out to play with me tonight in Dublin. Another great memory," he wrote in caption.

This performance was part of Horan's ongoing tour supporting his 2023 album The Show, which concludes in October.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is also touring across Europe, promoting his 2023 albums, – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.

Notably, he also joined Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour stage at Wembley Stadium for a special special performance of their collaborative tracks, End Game, Everything Has Changed, and Sheeran's hit, Thinking Out Loud.