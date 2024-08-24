Crown Princess Victoria's daughter Estelle stuns in family holiday video

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her family recently delighted royal fans with a glimpse into their summer holiday.



On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Swedish royal family shared a video, featuring Princess Victoria with her husband Prince Daniel, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, 8.

The adorable video features series of photos with one showcasing Princess Estelle, who has grown significantly, standing much taller than her younger brother.

In the video, the family can be seen enjoying various activities, including picking fresh vegetables and posing for a sunset photo.

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, enjoyed a summer holiday together

"Summer is short, but there is still time to enjoy sunny August days around Sweden. Here the Crown Princess family shares some private photographs from the past summer holiday," the translated caption read.

Royal fans shared their love in the comments section, noting Princess Estelle impressive growth.

One commented, "But oh how big she has become Estelle."

While another added, "Estela is so big now, quite a lady, little Oscar is charming. And what a thing the crown princes, besides handsome and prepared, they have managed to build a beautiful family."

This video comes shortly after news that Crown Princess Victoria has resumed her specialized officer training with the Swedish Armed Forces, preparing for her future role as Sweden’s head of state.