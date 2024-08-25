 
Ryan Reynolds gives shoutout to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costume department

Ryan Reynolds said 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costume department has a ‘stressful line of work’

Web Desk
August 25, 2024

Ryan Reynolds has expressed his appreciation for the costume department of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actor took to Instagram and penned a special note for the team, saying, “The costume department on #DeadpoolAndWolverine was second to none.”

He went on to say, “I can’t think of a more stressful line of work on a film like this.

“SO. MANY. COSTUMES. And prototypes. And no room for error.”

“The work they do isn’t just design and fabrication, it’s engineering. These suits function as beautifully as they look.” 

Ryan said that indeed "it takes over an hour to pee, but the suit has saved him from more injuries than he can count."

According to the 47-year-old actor, this whole supersuit journey started and continues with Russ Shinkle and his team.

The Red Notice star extended his appreciation to “tireless geniuses: Graham Churchyard, Mayes Rubio and Billy Lawless for making a NicePool suit beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and expectation.”

The If actor concluded the post by saying, “And all my love, appreciation and thanks to the giant team behind the scenes at Pinewood and beyond working so hard to create, fix, pivot, change, patch and adjust what must feel like a thousand different supersuits every single day… what a team of heroes. You kept the wheels on the bus.”

