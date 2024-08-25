 
Geo News

Rob Schneider shares insight into decades long Adam Sandler friendship

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler first met in the '80s

By
Web Desk
|

August 25, 2024

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler first met in the 80s
Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler first met in the '80s

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler's friendship has lasted five decades!

Schneider is full of praise for his close pal Sandler as he enjoys a new wave of success in his career with his Netflix deal.

The Grown Ups star supported his pal at the premiere of Adam Sandler: Love You. At the event, he told People, "There's not been a week in 30 years where he doesn't check in on me. I mean, that's true. No matter where I am in the world, I'll get a phone call, sometimes in the middle of the night.”

He shared: "He called me from Italy, [and said], 'What are you doing?' I go, 'It's two o'clock in the morning.' 'Well get up. I need to talk to you. Are you good?' "

The duo first met in the 1980s and went on to star in more than a dozen movies together, which Schneider credits Sandler for.

"We've been friends for five decades now. He's a special cat, and for him to include me in all this stuff ever is just, it's incredible," the Dead Wrong star said. 

"I mean, I really, I don't have any words to say except I love him and I just want him to be healthy, happy, successful. He's just incredible," he said.

Schneider went on to applaud his pal’s thriving career: "He's just getting started."

"It's beautiful. Him doing Hustle was great, and Uncut Gems is great. He's working with really, really talented people," he said.

"He's got a new movie coming out with George Clooney for Netflix. It's been a wonderful, great experience for him and a great deal for Netflix to get the biggest movie star in the world on there," he concluded.

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler first starred together in 1998’s The Waterboy.

Ben Affleck 'heavily involved' in making of his and Jennifer Lopez's marriage doc: Report
Ben Affleck 'heavily involved' in making of his and Jennifer Lopez's marriage doc: Report
Jennifer Aniston dubbed ‘incredibly powerful' as she takes on key project
Jennifer Aniston dubbed ‘incredibly powerful' as she takes on key project
Louise Thompson shares her near death birth experience
Louise Thompson shares her near death birth experience
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about 'Big Little Lies' season 3
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about 'Big Little Lies' season 3
‘Acting isn't everything': Glenn Close on prioritising career
‘Acting isn't everything': Glenn Close on prioritising career
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for their children face delays video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for their children face delays
Prince Archie's birth forced Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to quit royal life video
Prince Archie's birth forced Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to quit royal life
Prince William makes ultimate compromise for King Charles video
Prince William makes ultimate compromise for King Charles