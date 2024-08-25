Rob Schneider shares insight into decades long Adam Sandler friendship

August 25, 2024
Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler's friendship has lasted five decades!
Schneider is full of praise for his close pal Sandler as he enjoys a new wave of success in his career with his Netflix deal.
The Grown Ups star supported his pal at the premiere of Adam Sandler: Love You. At the event, he told People, "There's not been a week in 30 years where he doesn't check in on me. I mean, that's true. No matter where I am in the world, I'll get a phone call, sometimes in the middle of the night.”
He shared: "He called me from Italy, [and said], 'What are you doing?' I go, 'It's two o'clock in the morning.' 'Well get up. I need to talk to you. Are you good?' "
The duo first met in the 1980s and went on to star in more than a dozen movies together, which Schneider credits Sandler for.
"We've been friends for five decades now. He's a special cat, and for him to include me in all this stuff ever is just, it's incredible," the Dead Wrong star said.
"I mean, I really, I don't have any words to say except I love him and I just want him to be healthy, happy, successful. He's just incredible," he said.
Schneider went on to applaud his pal’s thriving career: "He's just getting started."
"It's beautiful. Him doing Hustle was great, and Uncut Gems is great. He's working with really, really talented people," he said.
"He's got a new movie coming out with George Clooney for Netflix. It's been a wonderful, great experience for him and a great deal for Netflix to get the biggest movie star in the world on there," he concluded.
Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler first starred together in 1998’s The Waterboy.