Pax Jolie-Pitt recovers in safe hands after deadly accident

Angelina Jolie, along with family, gathers around Pax as he recovers from an accident

August 25, 2024

After surviving a deadly biking accident, Pax Jolie-Pitt is recovering at home with family on his side.

His mother and siblings, sources say, are taking great care of him after he was in the ICU for days.

“They’re all so happy to have him home, and they’re trying to stay optimistic, but it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition,” the tipster tattled.

However, the insider says the 20-year-old still has a long way to get fully recovered. “He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods,” the bird chirped.

The accident happened on July 29, when his electric bike hit a car from the backside, leading him to suffer serious injuries as he was wearing no helmet.

In the meantime, Angelina is regularly monitoring her son's condition and actively following the doctor's advice.

“He has friends coming to see him, but Angelina’s making sure he doesn’t overdo it and follows the doctor’s advice to rest. He’s also got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of,” they spilled to Ok! Magazine. 

“His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are.”

