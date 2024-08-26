 
Jenna Ortega raves about Winona Ryder: 'So welcoming'

Jenna Ortega says she learned a lot from co-star Winona Ryder

Web Desk
August 26, 2024

Jenna Ortega is in awe of Winona Ryder, she says when she met her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice set.

During an interview with the New York Times, the Wednesday star said, "She was so warm and welcoming and kind and inviting right from the jump, and I couldn't be more grateful."

She continued, "It was at a time where my career was taking a different turn, and I didn't realize that I needed that from somebody who could relate, but I did." 

"The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other's minds a little bit."

Drawing her reaction to an instant fame after the Netflix show, Jenna said, "I felt like I had entered somebody else's life, and I didn't know how to get back to mine."

"Obviously with the success and the attention that she received in the '90s, Winona had experienced that probably to an even greater extent, so she was the first person that I connected with on that topic," she said.

"She made me feel seen where other people necessarily in my life, as much as they wanted to, couldn't relate or couldn't understand."

