Prince Harry set to make big announcement amid King Charles offer

Prince Harry se to make big announcement about future move

Prince Harry has taken a surprising step to clear the air about his future plans amid report of reconciliation with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly decided to launch his own online university, applying for the trademark.

It emerged amid speculations that King Charles has sped up efforts to heal rift with his son in his life.

Harry, who struggled academically at Eton College and left with a D in A-level geography and a B in art, is set to make announcement about new initiative with US coaching platform BetterUp.



The father-of-two, who skipped the university and headed straight to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an officer cadet, is an integral part of a team creating its own ‘life-coaching’ university.

The Duke is third in command of the platform and was appointed the company’s ‘chief impact officer’ on a reported salary of more than $1 million in March 2021 to focus on ‘preventative mental fitness’.



The Silicon Valley mental health firm has plans to launch an academic institution called the BetterUp University which will offer degrees in life coaching online.

In newly filed papers, the San Francisco-based outfit has applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to register its BetterUp University idea.

The application states the university will be ‘providing online educational forums in the field of life coaching, professional coaching, personal development coaching, and career development coaching.’

In a BetterUp discussion two years ago, Harry admitted he experienced "burnout" and previously felt he was "getting to the very end of everything that I had".



He has spoken candidly on TV and in his 2023 memoir Spare about his mental health "unravelling", lamenting the lack of "support" he received from the Royal Family. He also shared he has been in therapy for four years "to heal myself from the past".