 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's smart move saves King Charles from 'very difficult' situation

Meghan Markle's brains have saved both Prince Harry and King Charles from a 'nightmare'

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Meghan Markle’s smart move saves King Charles from ‘very difficult’ situation

Meghan Markle reportedly made one smart move which saved King Charles from what could’ve been a “very, very difficult” situation, per an expert.

During Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to Colombia, the Duchess took measures to "keep control" and save her husband from a "diplomatic nightmare."

Royal expert Angela Levin explained to GB News: "What was being very, very difficult to understand or to accept was that Harry was asked if he would apologize about the slaves... he hasn't any understanding to do that. If by any chance [that ] he does - or did- we can't tell because they didn't have any sound, you can't hear."

Levin revealed that Harry's answer couldn’t be heard because the volume was turned down.

She added: "I imagine Meghan wanted to keep control and Harry didn't want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying... there was no volume. So you couldn't actually find out what they were doing, but this was asked, it was heard, and you don't know what he said.”

“If he wants to take on that and say something about it, it's going to be very, very difficult for the King," she remarked.

Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'
Brad Pit wants Angelina Jolie to see he's ‘changed'
Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose
Matthew Perry's trauma revealed that led to ketamine overdose
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'helpless' with major decision post terror attack
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles 'extremely sad'
Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split video
Fans demand Emily & Gabriel 'together' as new trailer hints at major split
Quentin Tarantino takes aim at beloved film franchise for making too many sequels
Quentin Tarantino takes aim at beloved film franchise for making too many sequels