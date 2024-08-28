Brittany Cartwright celebrating or grieving her Jax Taylor divorce?

Vanderpump Rules and The Valley star Brittany Cartwright has formally called it quits with her husband of five years and castmate Jax Taylor.

An insider recently revealed to People that Jax, 45, is having mixed feelings about the divorce but has to stay strong for their three-year-old son Cruz.

Brittany, 35, too, opened up about how she's coping with the split as she claimed "getting my sparkle back" in a recent Instagram post that came just hours after she filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27.

The post featured a sultry photo of her in a hot pink blouse with her long highlighted tresses styled into barrel curls.

About around that time, the reality star also got alcohol delivered to her rental property in Sherman Oaks, Calif. She went to receive the parcel herself at the front gate in a blue bikini top and white towel, as per the pictures captured by Page Six's paparazzi.

Her hair was tied into a bun and her skin appeared to be makeup-free when she was handed a plastic bag that seemed big enough for at least one bottle of liquor.

However, it is unclear if the mother of one was in a celebratory mood or just sad drinking.

As per legal documents received by People magazine, Brittany listed January 24, 2024 as the date of separation and requested full legal and physical custody of their only son together.

The couple wed in June 2019 in her home state of Kentucky.