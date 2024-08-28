King Charles major activities at Balmoral revealed amid cancer treatment

King Charles has been enjoying quality time with his family at Balmoral amid his cancer treatment.



The Daily Beast, citing royal sources, has disclosed King Charles major activities at Balmoral.

The publication revealed that the monarch is spending most of his time on holiday in Scotland at his own home, Birkhall, and is not sleeping at Balmoral Castle.

The insider told the outlet, “The king is sleeping a lot. He is not one to sit around doing nothing, so relaxing for him takes the form of reading, writing, painting, and gardening.

“He has always loved throwing on his wellies and getting out in the garden, that’s his happy place.”

However, the monarch is not participating in lengthy days of shooting and fishing with his family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and others.

There are also reports King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a family picnic on the Balmoral estate and invited the close ones.